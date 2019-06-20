North Olmsted police investigating report of possible attempted child abduction

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — North Olmsted police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl claims a man tried to abduct her.

According to the department, it happened while she was riding her bike on McKenzie Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The girl said the suspect was driving a white smaller SUV style vehicle and told her to get inside. She then jumped off her bike and ran home.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

The girl said he is in his 30s or 40s and may have a tattoo on his right arm.