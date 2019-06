Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their families.

Nasir Norris, 15, was last seen at a school event in the afternoon on May 24 in Akron.

Authorities say he sent a text asking if he could go to a friend's house but was told to come home.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a red shirt and a black hoodie that afternoon.

Nasir is 5'8" and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call Akron police at 330-375-2530.

