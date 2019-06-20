LIVE VIDEO & BLOG: Flooding updates across northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Flash flood watches and warnings have been issued throughout northeast Ohio.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit and Lorain until 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. A flash flood warning is also in effect for Geauga and Portage until 10:15 p.m.

FOX 8 viewers across the area are reporting flooded streets, highways and rising water levels.

Some cities, such as Rocky River, are even issuing storm water alerts, reminding residents to stay clear of rivers.

Officials in Rocky River remind residents, especially Yacht Club basin residents, to prepare a flooding evacuation plan. They say its important to pack for quick and easy removal from your home. Pack essential items such as medicine, phone chargers and important paperwork.

Rocky River Police and Fire Departments also advise that residents who evacuate turn off power before leaving their homes and to try to move items off the floors that may be damaged by flooding.

Officials say it’s important to note that flood levels rise quickly. Do not wait to be notified to evacuate. Also, once residents have left the area, it is important not to return home while evacuations proceed.

