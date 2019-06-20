I-TEAM VIDEO: Police capture man for trying to grab child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video revealing how Cleveland Police busted a man suspected of trying to kidnap a child. The bust was made after the heroic actions of a little girl.

Last month, an 11-year-old girl said she pulled her younger brother back after a stranger grabbed his hand. It happened in their front yard on the west side.

Police body camera video shows officers patrolling the neighborhood when they spot a man matching the description of the suspect.

Officers search for clues, making small talk. One said to the man, “Where you going, Bud? What’s your name?”

Police spoke with the man a little more, then asked, "Were you trying to talk to some kids?”

The man denied it, but officers wouldn’t let him move on. They searched him and found he had condoms in his pocket.

The video also shows an officer telling a dispatcher, “Think we have the male.”

Cleveland police then put the suspect in the back of their car, had that family take a look and they said, "That's the guy."

Since then, Pedro Luyando, Jr. has been indicted on charges of abduction and criminal child enticement. He is pleading not guilty.

However, what he carried and how he acted seemed suspicious to the child's father and older sister.

She said, “My heart dropped because I know that I saved my brother.”

Luyando’s case in county court has been assigned to what’s called the Mental Health Docket aimed at helping suspects possibly dealing with mental health issues.

