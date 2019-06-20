Florida deputy accused of trying to lure nine-year-old girl for sex through online game

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A former deputy from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is accused of trying to lure a nine-year-old girl for sex.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cansas Sadler, Jr. came in contact with the girl through an online game called, “The Wolf.” He reportedly pretended to be an 11-year-old girl and an adult man named “Jason.”

The girl’s mother found out about Sadler when he called and she answered the phone.

Detectives said Sadler and the victim engaged in sexually explicit conversations. He also allegedly sent nude photographs.

“I’m disgusted as a parent, law enforcement officer, and a human being that a guy, A DEPUTY SHERIFF, would manipulate a young child and expose her to this. Let this be a reminder to parents that they need to closely oversee their child’s online activity, and to everyone else that we will not tolerate anyone preying on our children,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a press release.

Sadler is married with two daughters and served in the US Army.

He was immediately fired from the sheriff’s office and is now facing multiple charges in both Polk County and Okaloosa County.