× Edgewater LIVE postponed again because of weather

CLEVELAND– Thursday night’s Edgewater LIVE has been postponed because of the weather forecast, the Cleveland Metroparks announced.

The June 27 edition will now feature duel headliners Recess and Front Porch Lights.

The event was also postponed last week so Edgewater LIVE on Aug. 15 will also have two headlining bands.

The Metroparks’ summer concert series continues Friday night with Euclid Beach LIVE with Sending up Songs of Praise.

More on Edgewater LIVE here