Day passes now available at Great Wolf Lodge

SANDUSKY, Ohio — For the first time ever, Great Wolf Lodge is now offering day passes to the water park.

Previously, the indoor water park was only accessible to hotel guests. However, families can now choose to enjoy the rides for a single-day with the new water park pass starting at $50 per person.

“We believe time together as a family is a precious commodity, and the ability to slip away for day, or even a few hours, to have fun at our water parks is something we feel families will be excited about,” Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts said in a press release. “While an overnight stay provides families with the most immersive and comprehensive Great Wolf Lodge experience, we recognize that many families are pressed for time and can’t get away for a night, so we wanted to provide another option.”

To celebrate the nationwide launch of the water park day pass program, Great Wolf Lodge will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish® for every day pass sold now through June 30. Guests can help support Make-A-Wish’s mission to grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses by purchasing a day pass by June 30 for use in June, July or August.

Currently, water park day passes are available at all of the company’s U.S. resorts except Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota in Bloomington, which is expected to start offering waterpark day passes in July.

