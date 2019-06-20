× Cleveland’s All-Star Week traffic and security plan

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland has released details about safety, traffic and other logistical plans for the city prior to and during next month’s All-Star Game festivities.

The city’s plan was announced Thursday afternoon, along with Major League Baseball, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Indians.

“The City of Cleveland welcomes the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We have anticipated showcasing our City to the world and demonstrating the same level of hospitality and friendship we provide to everyone so that all can see what makes Cleveland a great place to live, work, play and do business. Now go have fun and ‘Play Ball.’”

The news release includes restricted public areas, items that will be prohibited at event venues, street closures and event maps. It also includes a special RTA All-Star game schedule.

All-Star Game Week Special Event Maps

Lists of City Road Closures, Sidewalk Closures and Lane Conversions

RTA All-Star Game Schedule:

Ride RTA to the All-Star Game festivities. Park for free at any of our rail stations, and enjoy service on the Red, Blue and Green Line, which will operate an hour after the games end. However, due to major track projects, expect changes to Red Line service, from June 30 – July 13. During this time, Red Line trains will be replaced with 66R buses between W. 117 and West Blvd. Customers may ride the Red Line between the Airport and W. 117, then transfer to a 66R bus to get to West Blvd, and then back to a train from West Blvd to Tower City and to points east. Check the new timetable online now, or call the RTAnswerline (216-621-9500) for more information.

Ride Share and Taxi Locations

Progressive Field Erie Ct.

Play Ball Park W. 3rd between Frankfurt and Summit



General Prohibited Items

As a security precaution, the following items will be prohibited from entry into the All-Star Game:

Action Sports Equipment including but not limited to skateboards, roller blades, scooters and roller skates

Aerosol Cans (i.e. hairspray, mace, etc.)

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Animals (except certified service animals)

Backpacks and bags that exceed 16″ x 16″ x 8″

Baseball bats or Clubs

Beach Balls and other Inflatable items

Brooms

Butterfly Nets or any other kind of net that could interfere with play on the field

Cameras with telephoto lenses or lenses larger than 100mm

Cans, Glass, Squeeze Bottles, and Thermos Bottles

Chewing Tobacco

Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles

Electronic Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Vapor Cigarettes, or any device that mimics smoking

Hard Sided Coolers

Laser pens and Laser pointers

Noisemaking devices (i.e. air horns, cowbells, etc.)

Outside Food and Beverage

Poles and/or sticks

Toy guns or knives (including water guns)

Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives, blades), firearms, fireworks and other illegal substances

Wrapped presents or Gifts

Any item or action deemed to be a threat to public safety.

