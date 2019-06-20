Cleveland police work to ID man who robbed downtown store at gunpoint

Posted 11:41 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, June 20, 2019

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a downtown store.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

It happened on Feb. 6 on East 14th Street shortly before 6 p.m.

An employee told police the suspect walked into the store and grabbed a few items from the back. He waited for a woman to leave, then approached the counter and pulled out a gun.

Cleveland police said the man demanded money, and got away with $1,200 from the register and the worker.

On Thursday, investigators released a surveillance photo in hopes of finding the person responsible.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.