Cleveland police work to ID man who robbed downtown store at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a downtown store.

It happened on Feb. 6 on East 14th Street shortly before 6 p.m.

An employee told police the suspect walked into the store and grabbed a few items from the back. He waited for a woman to leave, then approached the counter and pulled out a gun.

Cleveland police said the man demanded money, and got away with $1,200 from the register and the worker.

On Thursday, investigators released a surveillance photo in hopes of finding the person responsible.