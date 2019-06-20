× Cleveland Cavaliers select Darius Garland at No. 5 in 2019 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding new talent to their roster during the 2019 NBA Draft.

The draft officially kicked off at 7 p.m.

As widely predicted, the New Orleans Pelicans, who won the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery, took Zion Williamson from Duke. Following New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzles had the No. 2 pick. They selected Murray State’s Ja Morant. Then, the New York Knicks at No. 3 selected Duke’s RJ Barrett.

Cleveland has the No. 5 and 26 picks in the first round.

The Cavaliers selected Darius Garland during the No. 5 pick of the first round. Garland played for Vanderbilt University.

Their next pick is No. 26, however the Cavs have been involved in potential trade talks and could make a deal to move down and acquire more assets for the future.