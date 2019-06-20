NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: (L-R) NBA Draft prospects Kevin Porter Jr., Nicolas Claxton, Sekou Doumbouya, Goga Bitazde, Keldon Johnson, Nassir Little, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rui Hachimuri, Jarrett Culver, Cam Reddish, Coby White, Zion Williamson, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Ja Morant, De'Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Brandon Clarke, Romeo Langford, Jaxson Hayes, Tyler Herro, Bol Bol, PJ Washington, Matisse Thybulle and Mfiondu Kabengele stand on stage with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Cleveland Cavaliers select Darius Garland at No. 5 in 2019 NBA Draft
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding new talent to their roster during the 2019 NBA Draft.
The draft officially kicked off at 7 p.m.
As widely predicted, the New Orleans Pelicans, who won the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery, took Zion Williamson from Duke. Following New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzles had the No. 2 pick. They selected Murray State’s Ja Morant. Then, the New York Knicks at No. 3 selected Duke’s RJ Barrett.
Cleveland has the No. 5 and 26 picks in the first round.
The Cavaliers selected Darius Garland during the No. 5 pick of the first round. Garland played for Vanderbilt University.
Their next pick is No. 26, however the Cavs have been involved in potential trade talks and could make a deal to move down and acquire more assets for the future.