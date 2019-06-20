× Cavs owner Dan Gilbert released from hospital after stroke

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was released from Beaumont Hospital in Michigan on Thursday after suffering a stroke last month. He was moved into an in-patient rehabilitation center.

The 57-year-old businessman had a stroke on May 26 and underwent a catheter-based procedure.

“The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received,” said Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO, in a news release on Thursday.

“Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks.”

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005. He was at the team’s training facility in Independence last month when the team introduced new coach John Beilein.

