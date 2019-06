Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Ohio -- The Bellevue Police Department is asking drivers to stay off the roads.

According to police, due to the heavy rains, many streets are flooded.

Road closed signs have been posted. If you go around the road closed signs officials say you can be cited.

Police say do not drive unless you have to be out.

Flash flood warnings are in place across parts of Ohio. Follow the latest, here.