× Attention, Browns fans: Training Camp features 15 free open practices

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns Training Camp is hosting 15 free public practices in Berea this summer.

These public practices begin July 25 and last through August 21, featuring primarily morning practices, most of which begin at 10 a.m.

Here’s a list of the team’s open practice dates and times:

Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. – noon

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. – noon

Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, July 29, 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. – noon

Thursday, August 1, 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, August 2, 10 a.m. – noon

Monday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6, 10 a.m. – noon

Friday, August 9, 3:45 p.m. – 5:25 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Monday, August 12, 10 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, August 20, 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, August 21, 10 a.m. – noon

Training camp will feature fan engagement elements, including the Browns Play Football! field zone, a 40-yard dash area, vertical jump testing, the Browns Give Back First and Ten volunteer movement tent, life-size images of Browns players, oversized bobbleheads of Browns legends and photo opportunities with “BROWNS” letters.

Tickets can be secured online and through the Browns Mobile App. Fans will receive their tickets digitally through the app. These tickets will be used to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis on a limited basis, as space permits.

Tickets will be released in two waves. Open registration will begin for the first eight practices at 10. a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and for the remaining dates at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

Fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance and gates will open one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans. Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

Additionally, the Orange & Brown Scrimmage is also returning to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, August 3. The event supports the Browns Give Back’s commitment to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio. Tickets cost $5 per person and benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation “Get 2 School” campaign which encourages school attendance.

Orange & Brown Scrimmage tickets will be available to the public on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

For more information, contact Browns membership services at 440-891-5050. Additional information is available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com or by e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com.