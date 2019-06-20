Animal hospital issues warning after precious pet’s paws are severely burned during walk

**warning the images below are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers**

As we get ready to welcome warmer temperatures for the summer, an animal hospital in Washington is issuing a warning to pet owners ahead of the heat.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington took to Facebook to remind dog owners about the dangers of walking your precious pooch when it is hot outside.

According to their Facebook post, Olaf walked over a mile on a trail before his owner realized his pads were burned.

Olaf never showed any signs of being injured during the walk. The hospital says he is one tough cookie and after receiving treatment for his injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.

To protect your pets this summer, here is their advice: A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand it’s too hot for your dogs’ pads.