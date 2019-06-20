Akron police: Man confesses to killing 68-year-old woman, hiding body in storage unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Police said the man arrested for killing an Akron woman, whose body was found inside a storage unit, has confessed to the crime, but the motive remains unclear.

Michael J. Olson, 35, of Coventry Township, was arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Thursday for charges of murder and auto theft. He was being held in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mary Kay Wohlfarth, 68, of Akron.

Investigators said police found Wohlfarth’s body Wednesday afternoon in a storage unit belonging to Olson’s family at a self-storage facility in the 500 block of Tallmadge Avenue.

Wohlfarth had been reported missing by a family member, and a facility employee called police after reviewing surveillance video and noticing suspicious activity Monday. Wohlfarth used the storage unit across from the unit where her body was found.

“Her rental unit has been entered by another individual. We have it on surveillance tape,” the employee told police in a 911 call.

Investigators said Wohlfarth was an antique dealer who stored items in her storage unit, and she was last seen or heard from on Monday. Relatives and friends became concerned when they could not reach her.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said surveillance video from the storage facility showed Olson driving Wohlfarth’s minivan away from the scene Monday. Police found the vehicle Thursday morning on Whittier Avenue, according to Edwards.

He said Olson confessed to the murder but did not explain a motive. Nothing but the vehicle appeared to be stolen, according to Edwards.

“We don't really have a motive. We know the victim and suspect are acquaintances. They would frequently see each other. There was some communication -- he's a handyman, would do some work, trying to get work,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Wohlfarth appeared to die from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.