After 68 rounds of chemo, 9/11 first responder who testified with Jon Stewart has entered hospice

One of the 9/11 first responders whose haunting testimony before Congress brought Jon Stewart to tears has announced there is no more doctors can do to treat the cancer he got after toiling at Ground zero.

Luis Alvarez, a retired NYPD bomb squad detective and military veteran, was of the first responders who testified earlier this month in Washington. Stewart slammed Congress over health care for 9/11 responders.

“I have been to many places in this world and done many things, but I can tell you that I did not want to be anywhere else but ground zero when I was there,” Alvarez told lawmakers. “Now the 9/11 illnesses have taken many of us and we are all worried about our children, our spouses and our families and what happens if we are not here.”

The next day, Alvarez was to undergo his 69th round of chemotherapy. But his doctors told him there was nothing left they could do to fight his cancer.

Alvarez said in a post on Facebook Wednesday that he’s now in hospice. He went on to say: “The day after my trip I was scheduled for chemo, but the nurse noticed I was disoriented. A few tests later they realized that my liver had completely shut down because of the tumors and wasn’t cleaning out the toxins in my body and it was filling up with ammonia, hence the disorientation. So now I’m resting and I’m at peace. I will continue to fight until the Good Lord decides it’s time. I will try to do a few more interviews to keep a light on our fight for the VCF benefits we all justly deserve.”

The day after their testimony, a House panel passed a bill to authorize additional funding for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund until 2090.

