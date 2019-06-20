68-year-old woman found dead in Akron storage unit identified

AKRON, Ohio– The woman who was found dead inside a storage unit in Akron was identified as 68-year-old Mary Kay Wohlfarth, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Family members reported Wohlfarth missing at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Akron police said. Hours later, her body was discovered inside a unit at a self-storage facility on East Tallmadge Avenue.

Officers arrested Michael J. Olson, 35, of Coventry Township, on charges of murder and auto theft.

Olson was seen driving the victim’s 2012 Kia Sedona, which is still missing.