2019 Bachelor casting call coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Looking for love? Or at least to be cast on a reality TV show? Well, you’re in luck because The Bachelor is hosting an open casting call in Cleveland this summer.

The casting call for the show’s 24th season is being held Saturday, July 27 at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center located at 1360 West Mall Drive.

Registration takes place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Interviews will begin shortly after 1 p.m.

Before attending the casting call, you must complete an application, print it out and bring it with you the call. Show officials can also provide you with an application at the hotel.

Click here to apply or nominate someone for any member of the Bachelor or Bachelorette casts.

For more information and casting call dates/locations, click here.