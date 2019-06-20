1979 Corvette gets Cleveland Browns paint scheme

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– This car will have you feeling dangerous.

Lifelong Browns fan Kevin Wiechart gave his 1979 Chevrolet Corvette a makeover.

“I had the car in storage and just felt inspired to do something different with it so I went with the Color Rush jerseys as my theme,” Wiechart said.

The car was solid brown until last weekend when he applied the orange decals, including quarterback Baker Mayfield’s No. 6 and his catchphrase “Feelin’ dangerous.”

Wiechart grew up in Delphos, Ohio and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1992. He makes the pilgrimage with his brother to Browns training camp in Berea every year.

