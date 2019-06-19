× Show Info: June 19, 2019

David’s Spicy Asian Beef Kabobs

Popp-a-razzi

A new shop in Ashtabula with gourmet popcorn.

1121 Bridge St., Ashtabula 44004

https://www.facebook.com/Popp.A.Razzi.LLC/

Heart and Soul Gift Boutique

A unique selection of home decor, jewelry, stationary & more in Medina.

139 N. Court St., Medina 44256

https://www.heartandsoulgiftboutique.com/

Friedman Domiano & Smith

Marco Bocciarelli, Partner, Friedman Domiano & Smith shares information on auto insurance and what you can do to protect yourself.

Magnolia Herb Farm

Take your water to the next level by adding heirloom herbs from Magnolia Herb Farm in Medina.

Visit Maryland: Hook & Vine

David visits a neighborhood restaurant serving Southern coastal cuisine. www.visitmaryland.org

4114 7th St., North Beach, MD 20714

Lineweaver Financial

888-313-4009

https://www.lineweaver.net/

Adult Ballet Master Class

The artÉmotion Summer Intensive is excited to offer an Adult Ballet Master Class in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday June 22nd 2019. The class is open to the public. No experience required but you must be 18 or older. The master class will be lead by artÉmotion Artistic Directors, Allison DeBona and Rex Tilton. Pre-register online or pay at the door.

Saturday, June 22, 2019

10:00 AM 11:30 AM 10:00 11:30

Wolstein Center, at Cleveland State University, 4th Floor

Hyde Graphics

1575 State Route 511

Ashland, OH 44805

https://www.hydegraphics.com/