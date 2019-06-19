Police investigating after man shot, killed in Barberton driveway

BARBERTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Barberton driveway.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:04 Wednesday morning in the 300 block of George Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, 41-year-old Shannon Callahan, heavily bleeding in a driveway. He had been shot multiple times.

Emergency responders treated Callahan on scene before he was transported to Summa Barberton Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, police located the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Shannon Ingol, on scene and arrested him.

Ingol was booked into the Barberton City Jail and was charged with murder. At his arraignment, bond was set at $1 million. He was then transported to the Summit County Jail.

This shooting remains under investigation.