Partly sunny day before heavy rain, flash flood watch

Fog around this morning, but we are rain-free! Wednesday will rise to just under 80°F and have periods of clouds and shine. There will be a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon mainly south of Rt. 30. After that great break from the steady rain, another round will aim for Ohio tonight into Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect this evening and continues through 8 PM Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest alerts. An additional 1-3″ for some, creating quick run-off and more flooding issues.

A variable weekend is on the rise for all kinds of summer weather! The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70’s. Saturday’s temperatures will jump about 10 degrees and bring in variable clouds with it. Sunday will be quite warm compared to the month as a whole and a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

The astronomical start of summer, is Friday, June 21 at 11:54 AM.