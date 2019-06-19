× Open auditions for mini series pilot being held in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all local actors and actresses! The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is holding open auditions for a pilot episode of a new mini series.

The series will be submitted to big entertainment companies such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon and others.

The filmmakers are looking to cast men and women of multiple age groups and races. According to the commission, they’re looking for actors and actresses that fit these descriptions:

Males: 32-65, All races.

Females: 27-40, Caucasian.

Male: 30-45, Chinese-American.

Male: 45-65, African-American.

Male: 50-65, European accent.

Females: 17-27, All races.

Males: 17-27, All races.

Auditions are being held Saturday, June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mayfield Library located at 500 Som Center Road.

Those who would like to audition, but cannot make the scheduled time are asked to contact the assistant director, Lynn Shabani, to be accommodated with a different date/time. Shabani can be reached at lynnshabani@gmail.com or via telephone at (330) 491-7800.

Click here for more information regarding this casting call.

More on the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, here.