Officials identify Ohio man found dead after more than 100 tips pour in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was found dead in a Columbus parking lot in April has been identified.

Last week, authorities asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, and released an image of him which was created by a BCI forensic artist.

“This man is someone’s son, friend and neighbor and we are counting on the public to help us identify him so he can be laid to rest with the respect and honor he deserves,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said last week.

On Wednesday, officials said the man’s identity had been confirmed as Michael Kimble, 56.

“Our call for information was answered as over 100 tips were received,” Yost said. “My condolence to the family who can now fully grieve their loss.”

