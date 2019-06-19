North Ridgeville police thank community for help with finding lost boy’s family

Posted 9:32 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, June 19, 2019

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police have reunited a lost four-year-old boy with his family.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the child, who said his name is Gavin, was found running down Ridgeview Boulevard Wednesday night. Neighbors reportedly tried to help the boy find his home, but he pointed to the wrong house.

In their now updated post, police thanked the community for their support and said the post was shared over 1,500 times in 17 minutes.

They also recognized the boy’s teacher, who saw the post, and came down to the station to sit with him.

“This is who you entrust your kids to. We won’t mention her by name because that’s not why she did it, but we wanted her to know we saw her and we appreciate her,” they wrote.

