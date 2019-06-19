Nearly half of young Americans don’t use or buy deodorant

When it comes to smelling fresh, a new poll shows many young people are skipping an important step.

The YouGov.com poll found that nearly 40 percent of people ages 18 to 24 have not used deodorant in the last month. Forty-eight percent of them said they haven’t purchased deodorant in the past year.

It’s simply because they don’t think they need it.

About 31 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds also haven’t used it in the last month and 37 percent haven’t purchased it in the past year.

And only 22 percent of 35- to 44-year-olds and 16 percent of 45-year-olds and older don’t wear deodorant.

The same survey found most Americans are also split on whether to wash their hair every day.

