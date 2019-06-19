More rain rolling in overnight, flash flood watch continues into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A break from the rain is what we needed and what we received Wednesday. More days like Wednesday will return soon, but first we will have another round of showers late tonight into Thursday.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Flash flood watches have been issued through 9 p.m. Thursday as moderate to heavy rain moves through the area.

Friday and Saturday will be stunning as drier air settles over us. As Sunday and Monday gently glide closer to the normal high of 80°F, rain chances will go up, but not until Sunday night or Monday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect Wednesday evening and continues through 8 p.m. Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest alerts. An additional 1-3″ for some, creating quick run-off and more flooding issues.

A variable weekend is on the rise for all kinds of summer weather! The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70s.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

The astronomical start of summer, is Friday, June 21 at 11:54 AM.

More forecast information, here.