Man charged for murder of missing 68-year-old woman found dead inside storage unit in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the death of a 68-year-old woman.

According to a press release, Michael J. Olson of Coventry Township, has been charged with murder and auto theft.

Police said the victim was reported missing by family members on Wednesday. Her body was later found inside of a storage unit in the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olson was seen driving the victim’s vehicle, which has not yet been located.

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

The victims name is not being released at this time.