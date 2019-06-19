Mentor residents dealing with beach erosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- There are weather worries of a different kind in Lake County after weeks of heavy rainfall had lead to erosion, eating away at Lake Erie’s Shoreline.

“It’s a wonderful neighborhood, wonderful view, we’ve always wanted to live on the lake," said homeowner Gail McClelland

But now, it is becoming more and more of a scary reality, living along the shores of Lake Erie as residents are faced with eroding beaches and landscapes, thanks to Mother Nature.

McClelland says, “We had some really bad storms in November. The lake was slow to freeze and whenever there’s storms, it sort of eats against, across the land and the erosion really happened just this spring when one of the barrier walls right there failed.”

McClelland and husband Dennis Mastrangelo purchased their home on Wake Robin Road four years ago.

They showed pictures of what their property looked like four months ago compared to now. About 40 feet of vertical beach has washed away.

All of the Great Lakes are at near record high’s due to heavy rainfall. The combination of waves and high water causing severe coastal erosion.

Mastrangelo said, “We were able to walk all along the whole beach and enjoy the water and kayak and swim and all that and now things are just at a stand still.”

The Army Corps of Engineers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are recommending a plan to the tune of $50,000.

“The solution is to build the revetment and we’re talking to a company now that’s gonna barge in stone, starting with a tow stone about 5 tons each, all across our beach and then they build up stone from there,” says Mastrangelo.

But work most likely will not begin until the end of summer.

Until then, the couple is creating concrete barrier blocks to help protect the shoreline.

“Making concrete is a different thing for us. But, it is, what it is.”

