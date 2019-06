CANAL FULTON, Ohio — The Canal Fulton Police Department announced a new member of its team.

The police department said Rogue has joined the department.

The pup will take over for K-9 Bishop. The department said Bishop is “getting up there in years” and will be retiring next year.

Rogue has already started training with his handler, Officer Danny Shetler.

Rogue is expected to take over Bishop’s duties in 2020.