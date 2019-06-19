× Las Vegas approves measure accepting school supplies as payment for parking violations

LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas is now allowing citizens to pay parking tickets by donating school supplies.

According to FOX 5, Las Vegas City Council approved the measure Wednesday.

Anyone who received a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between June 19 and July 19 can pay off their ticket by donating new school supplies, in unopened packaging, of greater or equal value to the Parking Services Office.

All supplies brought to the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.

The donation of supplies must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the items is required.

Accepted supplies include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-It notes