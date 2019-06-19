Las Vegas approves measure accepting school supplies as payment for parking violations
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas is now allowing citizens to pay parking tickets by donating school supplies.
According to FOX 5, Las Vegas City Council approved the measure Wednesday.
Anyone who received a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between June 19 and July 19 can pay off their ticket by donating new school supplies, in unopened packaging, of greater or equal value to the Parking Services Office.
All supplies brought to the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.
The donation of supplies must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the items is required.
Accepted supplies include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Dry erase markers
- Index cards
- Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
- Card stock
- Copy paper
- Storage bins
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Post-It notes