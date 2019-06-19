I-TEAM VIDEO: Watch how a truck spilled chemicals at Medina County state park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video showing how a truck spilled chemicals in the water at a local nature preserve, video showing what’s happened at the same place before.

Tuesday, the I-TEAM broke the news of an investigation into a chemical spill at Spencer Lake in Medina County.

A fisherman called 911 saying he saw a big truck with hoses in the water that were trying to fill up the truck when chemicals spilled.

The video shows a Medina County Sheriff’s deputy questioning the driver after spotting the truck.

The driver told the deputy, “I backed into the 4-by-4 post that was there that stops you from going into the grass.”

He said only liquid from a hose spilled, but the deputy wondered about taking water from a state park.

The driver said, "We've done it many times before, and as far as I know, we've never had an issue."

And to that the deputy responded, "Out of a state wildlife park?"

The company sprays chemicals on weeds along railroad tracks.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency cited RWC, Inc. saying the truck spilled 25 gallons of herbicide into Spencer Lake.

The company has not responded to a call from the I-TEAM.

Meantime, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is still investigating and looking into possible criminal charges.

The EPA citation shows no fine or other punishment. However, the company was ordered not to let this happen again and to work with the state before taking any more water from a state park.

That 911 caller clearly was alarmed by what he saw in a place set aside for nature’s beauty.

He said, "And they were trying to hurry up and get out of here.”

But, the video shows the driver not alarmed at all when talking to the deputy.

The driver said, "Wasn't anything major. Mostly freshwater."

That led the deputy to ask, “Mostly?”

We’re watching to see if anything comes out of the criminal investigation.