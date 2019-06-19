I-TEAM: Driver and rider charged for RTA bus fight

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A driver and a passenger have both been hit with criminal charges for a fight on an RTA bus that was caught on camera.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM gave you the first look at what happened.  Now, the driver, Anthony Lesley, has been charged with aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint.

The passenger, Cierra Gill, has been charged with two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct.

The incident took place in Shaker Heights and Shaker Heights Prosecutor Randy Keller determined both people involved deserve blame for what happened.

The bus security video shows the woman first charged up toward the driver from the back of the bus in a rage. They had words, and then the driver grabbed her and pushed her into a seat. After it appeared that the trouble was over the woman gets back in the face of the driver. The video shows her punch him and then he responds by punching her and holding her down in a seat.

The chaos went on for about ten minutes.

Arrest warrants were issued for the driver and passenger.

Wednesday afternoon, the driver's union said he was already making plans to turn himself in to police.

The maximum penalty is up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each of the charges.

The I-TEAM has also requested other public records to reveal more about all of this, but RTA has continued to withhold the records. As of Wednesday evening, the other records still had not been released.

