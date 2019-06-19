CLEVELAND, Oh --Blue Lunch is an 8-piece band that specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing, doo-wop and just plain fun music! The band has been visiting the Fox 8 Morning Show for years and stopped by this morning to let viewers know they are playing at Wade Oval Wednesday. You can learn more about the band and their show schedule by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OMG the Moon
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Bronx Country
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Aretifex
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Jump The Gun
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Chestertons
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: RECESS
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route