Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch

CLEVELAND, Oh --Blue Lunch is an 8-piece band that specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing, doo-wop and just plain fun music! The band has been visiting the Fox 8 Morning Show for years and stopped by this morning to let viewers know they are playing at Wade Oval Wednesday. You can learn more about the band and their show schedule by clicking here.

