Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch

Posted 11:04 am, June 19, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Oh --Blue Lunch is an 8-piece band that specializes in jump blues, New Orleans R&B, swing, doo-wop and just plain fun music! The band has been visiting the Fox 8 Morning Show for years and stopped by this morning to let viewers know they are playing at Wade Oval Wednesday. You can learn more about the band and their show schedule by clicking here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.