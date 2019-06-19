Euclid police investigate fatal crash involving two bicycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - Police are investigating a bizarre fatal crash, that involved two bicycles.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM obtained police dash camera video from the scene, that shows the aftermath of the crash that happened around 10 p.m. May 31 on Euclid Avenue.

Police say one bicycle was traveling east bound and the other bicycle was crossing the street when they collided. After the collision, one cyclist fell and hit his head. He was not wearing a helmet and died a short time later.

"There is not a law that adults have to wear a helmet on a bicycle, but we strongly recommend it," said Lt. Mitch Houser. "This is the first time I can remember we had a fatal involving two bicycles and I hope it is the last."

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said officers are still investigating and no charges have been filed.