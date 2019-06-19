Downed tree takes out power lines in Stow, sparking house fire

STOW, Ohio — Downed power lines sparked a house fire in Stow on Tuesday.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, a tree fell in the yard and took out the power lines nearby. That in turn started a fire that spread to the home. There was also damage reported to the neighbor’s vehicles.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and revive a cat that was overcome by smoke. No one else was hurt.

The Stow Fire Department is reminding residents to stay away from power lines on the ground and treat them as if they are live.