Dog found nearly starved to death on side of road in Portage County finds forever home

Posted 3:42 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, June 19, 2019

RAVENNA, Ohio — A husky, who was found nearly starved to death on the side of the road in April, has finally found his forever home.

The Portage Animal Protective League shared the update on their Facebook page. They said Bruce was brought into the shelter weighing just 18 pounds. Now, he weighs 40 pounds and is continuing to grow.

The shelter also shared a photo of Bruce with his new family, and it appears he fits right in. They own two other huskies.

“His life could not have been saved without our generous supporters. We rely on your donations to help these wonderful animals. Thank you!” the Portage APL wrote in the post.

