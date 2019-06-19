‘This shows true dedication’: Doctor uses canoe to get to work after road floods in Canal Fulton

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — A doctor in Canal Fulton is using a different mode of transportation to get to work these days.

Due to the extreme flooding in town, Dr. Ajay Nair decided to ditch his keys and grab a canoe instead.

Community Health Care Inc. shared photos on Facebook of him and another person making their way into the office.

The post went on to say, “this shows true dedication to our patients.”

Canal Fulton is one of many communities plagued by flooding following the heavy rains that have hit Northeast Ohio.

Another flash flood watch will go into effect Wednesday evening and last until 8 p.m. on Thursday.