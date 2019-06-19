Dig This: What your lawn and garden needs after all this rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This wet Spring has created different issues for our lawns, gardens and flowers. AJ Petitti from Petitti Garden Centers has some very helpful advice to keep your lawn and garden healthy despite all the rain. The Petitti team compiled these tips:

Lawn Care

Any slow-release fertilizers previously put down are likely still in the ground. If you haven’t gotten Scotts® Step® 2 down yet, do it ASAP and then follow up with Step 3 on/around the 4th of July holiday or soon after. Fungal infections like Red Thread, Rust, and more are bound to show up this season and prevention is key. Apply Scotts® DiseaseEx™ now as a preventive measure, which is always more effective than trying to cure the problem later.

Gardens

While it’s too early to physically see powdery mildew and other infections, fungus is coming and applying Copper Fungicide now is key to preventing damage and loss later. Rain is causing important nutrients like magnesium and calcium to leech from the soil, so continue fertilizing with Tomato-tone® and apply Rot-Stop® spray to prevent blossom end rot. Insects will also increase with the recent weather conditions so, if seeing evidence of damage, apply Bug & Slug Killer to the perimeter and base of vegetables & herbs. Continue harvesting herbs to keep the plants healthy and to prevent them from going to flower.

Roses

The cooler, wet conditions are not good for roses but it will eventually get warmer & dryer this summer. Continue supporting the plants in the meantime with Rose-tone® and Osmocote®. Keep damaging, leaf-eating insects off the shrub and powdery mildew away using Definitely Bayer 3-in-1 Insect, Disease & Mite Control.