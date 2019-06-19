× David’s Spicy Asian Beef Kabobs

Spicy Asian Beef Kabobs

2 lbs of top sirloin or tenderloin cut into 1-2 inch cubes

1 green pepper cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 red pepper cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 onion cut into 1-2 inch pieces

Sauce ingredients:

¼ c. Fish sauce

1 ½ tbs dark or toasted sesame oil

1 tbs Asian chili paste

1 tbs hoisin sauce

3 cloves garlic minced

Skewers for kabobs. If cooking over a fire, wooden skewers should be soaked in water to keep from burning.

In a medium bowl, whisk together sauce ingredients. Set aside 3 tbs for grilling sauce.

Add meat and remaining sauce to a zip lock bag or shallow dish. Marinade several hours or overnight.

Alternately thread beef, peppers, and onions onto skewers.

Grill over medium high heat several minutes per side *or cook in fry or grill pan with a tbs of oil over high heat several minutes per side. Either way, brush with reserved marinade while cooking.

I served this over white rice flavored with cilantro and lime.

Cilantro rice

1 c. White rice

1 c. Water

1 tbs vegetable oil

½ tsp salt

3 tbs fresh chopped cilantro

Juice of half lime

Add rice, vegetable oil and salt to saucepan of boiling water. When water returns to boil, cover and lower heat to lowest setting possible. Do not lift lid. Cook 20 minutes, then, turn off heat. Do not lift lid for 15 minutes. Then, lightly toss rice with fork and stir in cilantro and lime juice.

Enjoy!