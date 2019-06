Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Samantha Bias as one of Cleveland's Own.

Samantha won first place in the city of Cleveland's National Art ProgramĀ two years in a row.

She is also a passionate art teacher to at-risk youth, adults and senior citizens while working for the city.

