Cleveland police need help identifying driver who struck 70-year-old on bike and took off

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck a 70-year-old man on a bike.

According to police, on May 27, at about 8:05 a.m., a vehicle collided with the bicyclist at E. 142nd and Kinsman Avenue.

Police say the driver may have stayed at the scene until EMS arrived, but left soon after without providing identification.

The make and model of the car are both unknown.

We have reached out to learn more about the 70-year-old’s condition.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact Crimestoppers or Det. Redding of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-3308.

