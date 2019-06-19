Cleveland, FBI SWAT teams hold security training in Progressive Field

Posted 4:31 pm, June 19, 2019, by

General stadium shot of Progressive field during the Cleveland Indians home opening game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland and FBI SWAT teams will be holding security training in Progressive Field Wednesday night.

According to Cleveland Indians officials, officials will be shooting live ammunition in the ballpark beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The training, which comes as preparation for next month’s All-Star Game, will last until at least 9 p.m.

Progressive Field will announce the start and completion of the exercise over its public address system.  These announcements will be made 30 and 15 minutes before the exercise begins, at commencement and after its completed.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be held July 9 at Progressive Field.  The ballpark is also hosting numerous events during the week leading up to the game.

During these events, SWAT team officials will be stationed in and around the ballpark for security.

More on All-Star Week, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.