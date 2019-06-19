× Cleveland, FBI SWAT teams hold security training in Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland and FBI SWAT teams will be holding security training in Progressive Field Wednesday night.

According to Cleveland Indians officials, officials will be shooting live ammunition in the ballpark beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The training, which comes as preparation for next month’s All-Star Game, will last until at least 9 p.m.

Progressive Field will announce the start and completion of the exercise over its public address system. These announcements will be made 30 and 15 minutes before the exercise begins, at commencement and after its completed.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be held July 9 at Progressive Field. The ballpark is also hosting numerous events during the week leading up to the game.

During these events, SWAT team officials will be stationed in and around the ballpark for security.

More on All-Star Week, here.