Brief break from steady rain before another flash flood watch goes into effect

Posted 12:52 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, June 19, 2019

We are rain-free and sunny!  Today temps will rise to just under 80°F and have periods of clouds and sunshine.

There will be a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon mainly south of Rt. 30, an area that does not need more rain.  Check out the totals over the last 72 hours:

After that great break from the steady rain, another round will aim for Ohio tonight into Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect this evening and continues through 8 p.m Thursday.  Stay tuned for the latest alerts, right here.  An additional 1-3″ for some, creating quick run-off and more flooding issues.

A variable weekend is on the rise for all kinds of summer weather! The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70s. Saturday’s temperatures will jump about 10 degrees and bring in variable clouds with it. Sunday will be quite warm compared to the month as a whole and a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

