‘Avengers: Endgame’ returning to theaters with deleted scene, post-credit tribute

LOS ANGELES — Disney is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame, this time including some extras.

According to CNBC, Marvel head Kevin Feige said that the massive blockbuster film is getting a re-release in theaters with extra footage that wasn't included in the film's initial release.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige is quoted saying, "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

The re-release is reportedly scheduled for June 28.

Which, according to the news outlet, is perfect timing for Disney as there are no other major competitors films debuting that weekend.

CNBC predicts that putting additional footage into the re-release of Endgame will bring thousands of viewers back to theaters and likely push the film above and beyond the $2.78 billion Avatar earned since its 2009 release.

Endgame has already earned around $2.74 billion globally.

