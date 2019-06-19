Akron mayor honors bystanders who helped woman, children during Sunday night shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron officials recognized three citizens for their efforts to help a woman and her three children to safety after they she was shot at by her child’s father.

The shooting happened near East Exchange Street and South Arlington Street on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 23-year-old Tiffani Gray, with a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that Gray was walking with her three small children and another woman and her child. The suspect, who is the father of the Gray’s youngest child, pulled up in a truck and a fight ensued.

He then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots. Police said Gray was shot while trying to shield her children. The other woman and child ran to a gas station for help.

An armed security guard at a construction site nearby intervened and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect attempted to fire more rounds, but the gun jammed.

Three other people driving through the area jumped out of their cars to help the victim and her children. Two of those men tried to wrestle the suspect, who dropped his gun and pulled out a knife. The suspect then grabbed the gun and started running away and exchanged more gun fire with the security guard.

A responding officer later confronted the suspect, who shot and killed himself. Police said no one else involved in the shooting was hurt.

Now, Wednesday, the Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Deputy Chief Michael Caprez honored those who dropped everything to help Gray and her family.