8 summer celebrations of beer and wine across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– Relax and enjoy a beverage at one of these summer festivals.

Burning River Fest

June 21 and June 22

Former U.S. Coast Guard Station, Cleveland

The Great Lakes Brewing Company’s beer and music festival set at at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wendy Park.

Brew at the Zoo

June 22, July 20, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Akron Zoo

Eight samples, a souvenir tasting glass and admission to the zoo. Designated driver tickets are available too.

Mentor On Tap and Uncorked

June 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mentor Civic Center Park

More than 30 brewers and vintners, food trucks and live entertainment. Tickets are $30 online and $45 at the door.

Cheese and Wine Festival

July 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

Century Village Museum, Burton

The inaugural celebration of Geauga County’s cheese and wine makers.

Uncorked Medina Wine Festival

July 19 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and July 20 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Buffalo Creek Retreat

Upscale wine and craft beer tasting event with food trucks. General admission is $25 presale and $35 at the door.

Vintage Ohio Wine Fest

Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 from noon to 9 p.m.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark

A wine and beer festival in a beautiful setting. Live cooking demonstrations and two stages for music. Tickets are $32.

BrewFest Waterfront District

Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.

Black River Lane, Lorain

Featuring dozens of brewers, live music, food trucks and games, as well as a home brewer contest. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $65.

Chardon Brewfest

Aug. 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 25 local breweries, food vendors and live music. Pre-event tickets $32.50. Group discounts available.