3 years ago today: Relive Cavs championship celebration

CLEVELAND- It's a day Clevelanders will never forget: June 19, 2016.

Three years ago today, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.

It was Cleveland's first championship in 52 years. What followed that amazing win was a huge celebration in the streets, then an unforgettable welcome home for the team, and just days later, an incredible parade.

To celebrate the three-year anniversary, CLE Clothing Co. announced that it released a new T-shirt that says: June 19, 2016 The Day That Changed Cleveland Sports for a lil' while....

Cleveland....this is for you! On this date 3 years ago, Cleveland sports was forever changed....but we hope the greatest day is yet to come! Celebrate Cleveland's first Championship in 52 years with this special New Release - https://t.co/8vb5jvPN6X pic.twitter.com/UGwcz21Kas — CLE Clothing Co. (@CLECLOTHINGCO) June 19, 2019