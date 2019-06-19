3 years ago today: Relive Cavs championship celebration

CLEVELAND- It's a day Clevelanders will never forget: June 19, 2016.

Three years ago today, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.

It was Cleveland's first championship in 52 years. What followed that amazing win was a huge celebration in the streets, then an unforgettable welcome home for the team, and just days later, an incredible parade.

To celebrate the three-year anniversary, CLE Clothing Co. announced that it released a new T-shirt that says: June 19, 2016  The Day That Changed Cleveland Sports for a lil' while....

