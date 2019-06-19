CLEVELAND - MAY 29: Fires shoots from the scoreboard as the Cleveland Cavaliers are introduced prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons during the 2007 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2007 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)
2019 NBA Draft: Who will join the Cleveland Cavaliers?
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting ready for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Cleveland has the No. 5 and 26 picks in the first round which begins Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Some names linked to the Cavs at No. 5 are Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter.
The New Orleans Pelicans won the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. Following New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzles have the No. 2 pick. Most league insiders expect them to take Murray State’s Ja Morant. Then, the New York Knicks at No. 3 are likely to select Duke’s RJ Barrett.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have been involved in potential trade talks and could make a deal to move down and acquire more assets for the future.
