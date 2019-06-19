× 2019 NBA Draft: Who will join the Cleveland Cavaliers?

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting ready for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Cleveland has the No. 5 and 26 picks in the first round which begins Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Some names linked to the Cavs at No. 5 are Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. Following New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzles have the No. 2 pick. Most league insiders expect them to take Murray State’s Ja Morant. Then, the New York Knicks at No. 3 are likely to select Duke’s RJ Barrett.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have been involved in potential trade talks and could make a deal to move down and acquire more assets for the future.

