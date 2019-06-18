Watch LIVE: Sun’s out in Northeast Ohio!

Hard to believe, but last year, we hit a record high of 94°. This year we are a bit under the average temperature, in the mid 70s… a big difference.

Thus far, we’ve yet to see an official high temperature any warmer than 84°F. We have a small shot of going a little warmer late in the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be your best pool days with a couple of sunny, dry days.

Three EF-1 tornadoes (86 to 110 MPH) from Sunday have been confirmed by the NWS.

Several flood alerts are in effect (Green) for parts of Northeast Ohio.  1-3″+ has fallen over the last 24 hours and more rounds of rain are expected through mid week.  Stay up on the latest.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

